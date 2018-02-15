Seventeen countries to be represented at the AUA Rohrman

Seventeen countries will be represented at the 2018 AUA Rohrman Triathlon this Saturday February 17 at Ffreyes Beach. Athletes from Australia, Antigua & Barbuda, Canada, Grenada, Guadeloupe, France, Martinique, New Zealand, Saba, Serbia, Spain, St Barts, St. Kitts & Nevis, St Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, the UK and the USA will compete across the fourteen different events.

The premier event will see former European Champion and 4th placed Olympian David Hauss as well as New Zealand’s Andrea Hewitt, who currently ranks 4th in the world, among the mixed elite and amateur competitors.

Starting at 6:00 a.m., they will compete across the Olympic distance format of a 1,500 metre swim, 40 kilometre bike and 10 kilometre run.

Thirteen-time Guadeloupe national champion Olivier Noglotte and Trinidad & Tobago national champion Jason Costello will be among regional competitors.

National champion Jeffrey Kelsick and former Tinman Rohr champion Robert Marsh will be among a record number of local entries competing against the star athletes. Sean Weathered, Timothy Thomas, Wayne Henry, Craig Layne, Lindsay Duffy and Margarita Fernandez are among the top local competitors in the Olympic distance.

More than 200 athletes will compete in the other events including an Olympic Distance Team Triathlon, Sprint Distance Triathlon (750 metre swim, 20 kilometre bike, 5k run), 18 & Under, 16 & Under, 14 & Under, 10 & Under, 8 & Under, 6 & Under, 1,500 metre standalone swim, 5k run/walk, 1mile beach run, mini triathlon and mini team triathlon. Prizes will also be awarded to the top school and the top club. The events begin at 5 a.m., and continue throughout the day until the awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

The Rohrman Sports Association is offering all Barbudans free entry in light of the hardship caused by Hurricane Irma. The race will be led by Race Directors Benjamin Sanson, Tamiko Butler and Cordova ‘Popeye’ Simon.
