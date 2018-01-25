Seven Qualify For Carifta

Seven of the country’s young track & field athletes have, so far, qualified for the 2018 Carifta Games slated for Nassau, Bahamas.

Six of the seven athletes made the qualifying standard during last Sunday’s qualifying meet held at the YASCO Sports Complex.

Female sprinter, Joella Lloyd (100 metres), boy’s 200 metres specialist, Ramadin Alexander and Barbuda’s Razeem Richards (200 & 400 metres) are amongst those who qualified during Sunday’s meet.

Also, long-jumper Sheldon Noble leaped the required 6.80 metres for qualification to the games while triple jumpers Dahlia Barnes and Taeco O’Garro qualified for the female and male divisions of their discipline.

O’Garro had to cover a distance of 14.30 metres while Barnes had to meet a standard of 12.00 metres. The six newly qualified athletes join shot-putter, Kyra Willett, who achieved a distance of 12.64 meters in January of this year. The qualifying standard for the shot put is 11.83 metres.

Other athletes will be given an opportunity to join the “lucky seven” next month when the athletics association hosts another qualifying meet. The meet is slated for 11th February.