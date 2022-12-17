Seven police officers awarded for four decades of service

- Advertisement -

Deputy Commissioner of Police Albert Wade Assistant Commissioner of Police Desmond Dinard Superintendent of Police Edwin Henry Inspector of Police St Clair Josiah Inspector of Police Stevon Warner, whose wife received the medal on his behalf

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Seven officers were bestowed honours yesterday for providing 40 years of unbroken service to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

They were awarded in the constabulary’s meritorious award ceremony held at the Sir Wright F George Police Academy.

His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams conferred meritorious service medals and handed certificates to Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, Deputy Commissioner of Police Glenroy Jeffers, Deputy Commissioner of Police Albert Wade, Assistant Commissioner of Police Desmond Dinard, Superintendent of Police Edwin Henry, Inspector of Police St Clair Josiah and Inspector of Police Stevon Warner, who all enlisted in the police force in 1982.

Rodney and Dinard both started their journey in January that year while Josiah, Wade and Warner began training in October. Henry and Jeffers joined them in December.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Elvis Weaver, the longest serving member of the force having enlisted in February of 1979, also assisted Sir Rodney Williams in bestowing the honours upon the seven men.

Special mention was made of Retired Commissioner of Police Edric Kenneth Potter who joined the force in 1955 and retired in 1995.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Glenroy Jeffers