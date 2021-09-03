‘Serpent’ reiterates responsible behaviour after testing positive testing for Covid-19

The Managing Director of Newsco Ltd, Algernon “Serpent” Watts is reiterating his call for residents to be “responsible” in their daily lives after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Watts made the announcement on Thursday afternoon during the Voice of the People programme.

He told the newsroom that everyone needs to be responsible and do their part to prevent the spread of the virus, which includes wearing masks, washing and sanitising hands, and adhering to the other established protocols to prevent transmission of Covid-19.

He explained that he had been feeling “odd” since Sunday and had been doing all he could to feel better by using home remedies while he remaining quarantined.

“On Sunday and Monday, I felt like the world was coming to an end. But after that I started bouncing back and coming back to my normal self except that I had this headache that felt like it wasn’t going anywhere,” he said. “I went and tested my pressure, pressure was 177/75, which according to the people who tested … they said, ‘boy, that is stroke territory’.”

He said with his concern growing due to the continuous headache, he decided to get tested for the Covid-19 virus, which returned a positive result.

Serpent, who is the United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St George, explained that he decided to make his Covid status public before “anyone starts to misinterpret or spread any lies”.

He is asking anyone who has been in contact with him monitor themselves closely.

When asked about his stance on vaccinations, Watts maintained that everyone has to make that choice for themself, but underscored the need for personal responsibility in ensuring that the spread of Covid-19 is stemmed.