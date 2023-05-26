Serial thief who broke into food places because he was ‘hungry’ is jailed

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A 58-year-old man has found himself in a position he knows all too well – he will be spending the next year and a half behind bars.

James Phillip, a serial thief, was before the court again yesterday having broken into two establishments, one of which he managed to steal items worth over $2,000 from.

On April 16, Phillip broke into Kim’s Snackette in Lower Gambles and stole a number of food items and alcohol which carried a total value of $2,455.

Then on May 23, he damaged the $1,500 alarm system of Papa Zouk restaurant and entered the building.

Police were alerted to a robbery in progress on that day and found the defendant hiding in the bathroom when they got there.

The man admitted to breaking and entering, breaking, entering and larceny as well as malicious damage when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday and told the court “I was hungry”.

He was reprimanded and discharged for malicious damage, sentenced to a year for breaking into and stealing from the snackette and six months for breaking into the restaurant.

The sentences will run consecutively.