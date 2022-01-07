Serial thief strikes again

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A serial thief who struck again early in the new year, made his first appearance in court yesterday.

Accused of stealing agricultural produce and cleaning tools, Dave Henry appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on the second day of the year, the complainant went to his dental clinic in Lower Gambles and realised that bananas, limes, cane, a mop bucket and a mop were missing from his business place.

He reviewed the camera footage and saw the culprit in action and subsequently reported the matter to the police.

After investigating the matter, the defendant was identified by the police and was later arrested and charged.

The produce, which had been growing on the clinic’s premises, were said to be worth $200 while the cleaning tools were valued at $50.

Henry admitted to the crimes but claimed he only took two bunches of “finger rose”, about 15 limes and a broken mop bucket which he claimed could not be worth that much money.

“The finger rose dem ripe pan the tree. Bird done pick dem so me say maybe he nuh want dem,” he told the court.

In the end, the 54-year-old convict, who has previously appeared before the court on various larceny charges, was ordered to compensate the victim $200 for praedial larceny and to pay a fine of $50 to the state for the cleaning items.

Should he fail to pay the monies within a day, he will be jailed for three months.