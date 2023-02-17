Separation of police force and fire service still on the cards

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The long delayed separation of the country’s police force and fire service is still set to become a reality.

Talks on separating the two entities have been ongoing for years, with some losing hope that it will happen due to several broken promises made by government.

Many believe a separation would result in better training for firefighters and faster response times, by allowing them to focus specifically on fire duties.

In April 2019, the Cabinet announced that it was putting plans in motion to facilitate the move. This followed the submission of a document from the then Fire Chief Elvis Weaver and Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney which outlined the details of the process.

Those plans seemed to be at the final stages last June when Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin announced that the relevant Bill would be taken to Parliament. However, that did not happen.

Benjamin has once again assured the uniformed bodies that the separation is still on the cards and will be among a number of Bills he plans to introduce in a later sitting.

“All of that will be considered in the new term. When Parliament is fully convened, we will go back and look at the legislation and set the legal framework within which that can be done,” Benjamin told Observer yesterday.

In addition to the separation, the fire service will be renamed, although to what is unclear.

To date, Antigua and Barbuda remains the only Caricom country that has not separated the two entities.