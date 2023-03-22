Sentencing of supermarket arsonist Alex Feng delayed

- Advertisement -

The sentencing of Chinese national Tianzhao “Alex” Feng – who admitted to setting fire to XPZ Supermarket which burnt to the ground almost two years ago – has been postponed.

Feng had been due to be sentenced yesterday by Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

The store in Sir Sydney Walling Highway went up in flames in the early hours of June 1 2021, after which time the accused was unaccounted for.

Feng was not apprehended until several days later.

After he was arrested and charged with arson, he made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court later in June 2021.

His application for bail was denied after the prosecution argued that Feng, who was unrepresented at the time, presented a flight risk. He was remanded to prison.

Feng has remained behind bars since the requirements to consider his bail could not be met, he did not have his passport, and there was no one in Antigua and Barbuda who could stand surety for him. Feng’s time in Antigua and Barbuda had also expired.

He recently pleaded guilty to the crime before the High Court.

Feng is now represented by attorney Wendel Robinson whose junior requested a social inquiry report be provided prior to sentencing, but the report is not yet complete.

The XPZ Supermarket opened in 2018, selling everything from food and clothing, to children’s toys and household items. Its destruction left almost 60 staff out of work.