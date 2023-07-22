Sentencing of murder convict Kenworth Charles moved to Monday

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Convicted murderer Kenworth Charles has another weekend to go before he learns of his fate.

In February last year, Charles was found guilty of killing former soldier Fitzroy Robins but he is yet to be sentenced due to various delays.

Robins was killed on July 24 2020 after Charles, of Newfield, stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

The men first met at a bar, months before the tragic night.

An altercation ensued when Charles refused to pay for beers he took from a woman’s cooler and tried to leave, but was stopped by Robins who approached him armed with a knife and asked him to pay for the drinks, which he did.

The accused never returned to that location again until the day of the murder when the two bumped into each other for the second time.

An argument ensued between Charles and Robins and they began to scuffle.

According to the defendant’s lawyer Wendel Robinson, Charles was intoxicated and killed Robins by accident, but he failed to convince a jury of that during the man’s trial.

Friends and members of Charles’ community told a probation officer that the man always became aggressive when inebriated.

The officer concluded that he needed help to deal with an alcohol affliction. Prison boss Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather promised just this week to assist in any way possible while the murderer is in prison.

Charles was due to be sentenced on Friday but the judge indicated that he needed more time to prepare a written decision.

The matter was then adjourned until Monday.