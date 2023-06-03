Sentencing of man whose dogs attacked passers-by adjourned

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The sentencing of a man whose dogs are said to have ferociously attacked two passers-by last year, has been pushed back by a few weeks.

Late last year, a couple, Glen and Shermain Prosper, were charged with causing their three dogs to attack, failing to register their dogs, failing to microchip their dogs, causing the dogs to run at large, and causing their dogs to worry two individuals.

Last month, Glen took the blame for the entire ordeal, and the charges against his wife were dropped.

He was to be sentenced earlier this week, but it was adjourned for the attorneys involved to discuss compensation to the victims.

The incident in question occurred on December 5 2022 when the complainant and her six-year-old granddaughter were walking through Lightfoot.

They were attacked by three brown dogs at around 12:30 pm that day.

The complainant is said to have held on to her granddaughter so tight that they ended up on the ground.

She cuddled the minor in an effort to protect her and received most of the bites.

It is said that the pair’s screams caused residents to rush to the scene and they managed to scare the dogs off.

But by that time, the complainant had already received bites on her thigh, back and leg while her granddaughter was also bitten on her thigh.

The woman reported the matter to the police after being treated at the hospital.

Upon investigating the matter, the police reportedly saw video footage of the female defendant leaving her property with the gate open an hour before the incident.