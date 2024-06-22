Senior citizen who was beaten and robbed says he’s not impressed with police response time

Tahna Weston

An elderly man, who’s the victim of a home invasion and robbery is expressing frustration with the police, who he said did not respond to the crime in a timely manner.

Weygand Moore, 81, of Swetes, was beaten and robbed of $145 after the two masked, armed gunmen entered his house and ransacked it, while demanding money.

Moore said he was asleep when he was awakened by the two men being inside his house. He said they immediately pounced on him and that he instinctively tried to fight back by kicking one of the gunmen to the floor.

He said the other gunman used a long firearm to strike him in his right eye and in his head.

Reports are that the wound to his eye required eight sutures to close it and Moore said he has to return to the hospital for follow-up treatment next week Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the senior citizen noted that his house has been left in shambles and looking like a warehouse after everything was thrown about and turned up until the gunmen found the money in an empty butter container.

“It was 20 minutes to four when the masked men with long rifles come in. One of the gun long like my arm. When dem come in, dem wake me up because me hear the door click, and I saw dem upon me.

“I saw like dey have master keys. Dey had about 20 keys on a bunch and dem start to ask whey de money dey. I used my left foot, which is broken and hit down one,” Moore said.

The Swetes villager said the robbers also made off with other items including one of his favourite blankets, which he has not used as yet, in addition to some of his clothes and food.

He recounted that one of the intruders pressed him down while holding a knife to his throat, and that during the ordeal he felt as if his heart had stopped, but he remained conscious.

“God save me; like my heart a kick out but God kick it back in. My pillow and the bed was full of blood because my eye was bleeding plenty,” Moore said.

The robbery victim told Observer media that he reported the matter to the police about 3:50 am and then called his pastor, who called the ambulance.

Moore said that up to the time he left for the hospital, the officers had not arrived at his home to conduct investigations.

He, however, admitted that he told the police who later contacted him that his house was open and they allegedly went there while he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Moore said though that since that time no police officer has visited his home or has asked him anything further about the horrific incident.

The elderly man, who noted that he wants to clean up his house, said up to Thursday night (June 20) no police had returned to his home, over which he expressed disappointment and frustration.

He has pledged that he will not be calling the police again, but would clean his house without any forensic evidence being taken.

Moore, who lives alone, is resolute that despite the invasion, he is not moving from his home to go and life with anyone.

“This is the worst police force I ever see or hear about. From the commissioner come right down, dey are not doing nutten. It’s like dem only work fuh money. I have to move about so me can’t wait until the police feel fuh come fuh clean me house.

“Somebody haffu a bring in dem gun dey; dem a long-range gun. You know wah time me go sleep last night? Two am, but me nah move and go no wey.

He said he was told by one of the police officers, who visited the hospital while he was being treated, that he should have surrendered and not fight back.

Meanwhile, Moore also complained that he has to buy the prescribed eye drops because the hospital does not have it.