Senator Joseph: ‘I will continue my work in St Mary’s North, despite defeat’

Newly re-appointed opposition Senator Johnathan Joseph said, despite his defeat at the polls, he will continue to work in St Mary’s North.

Joseph, who contested the seat on behalf of the United Progressive Party in the January 18 general election, amassed 1,615 votes and came very close to unseating the incumbent, Sir Molwyn Joseph, who polled 1,664.

“I am not done. I am still in the constituency,” he said.

“I was there recently and there are things that I recognised must be done and there are individuals that needed assistance and, even if I was defeated at the polls, I will work to ensure that those needs are met.”

Senator Joseph maintains that the constituency’s current representative has neglected the area.

“I grew up in St Mary’s North, Jennings to be exact, and they are suffering from the lack of leadership and representation and that has always been my message … 30-something years of neglect.

“What he [Sir Molwyn Joseph] has done is not in our interest,” Senator Joseph said following his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

He believes that the electorate manifested their disappointment with their representative through the slim margin by which he won the seat.

Sir Molwyn has been approached for comment.