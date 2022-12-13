Senator Caleb Gardiner makes his senatorial debut

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The country’s newest and youngest Senator made his debut in Upper House of Parliament yesterday, as the Senate debated an amendment to the Representation of the People Act which provides a pension for scrutineers.

In delivering his maiden speech in the Senate, Senator Caleb Gardiner said his “role is this House is simple—to inform, to educate and to advocate —not only for young persons, but persons who are vulnerable in our society.”

Senator Gardiner, who thanked his family, friends, and colleagues for their support, also added his voice to the Scrutineer’s Pension Bill where excerpts of Gardiner’s speech were as follows:

“A scrutineer is an individual who is appointed to observes the conduct of voting stations, mostly by either [political] party…to ensure elections are operating in a free and fair way.

“The role that [a scrutineer] plays in our election process is of great demand and they serve, as I consider them, as public servants because they don’t have to.

“The electoral process must be handled with great care and integrity, and I know there have been many persons who have served and passed on, and upon hearing this, I am saddened.

“Reading through this Bill, I strongly support it because it is going to ensure that [the scrutineers] receive their pensions for their service over a number of unbroken years, and their service to Antigua and Barbuda.”

Senator Gardiner also used his speech to advocate for an increased education of young persons in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, members on both sides of the political aisle congratulated their newest colleague on his debut in the Upper House of Parliament.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Senator Mary Clare Hurst, commended Gardiner on his appointment, and wished him the best in his new role.

“I take the opportunity to welcome our newest senator… he is a very bright individual, energetic, ready to work, always willing, and he wants to find out what he can do to assist the process,” Senator Hurst spoke.

Opposition Senator Shawn Nicholas also congratulated Gardiner on his appointment, referencing her first interaction with the young Senator in Circle K.

“I remember us having that conversation about your aspirations, so I am happy to see that it has come to fruition, and I think you will make a very good representation in the Senate…and I expect great things from you,”

President of the Senate, Alinica Williams-Grant was encouraged to see young people serving their nation.

“The empowerment of young people, particularly educational empowerment, creates so many opportunities and opens so many doors and I cannot stop praising those persons who seek to empower our young persons and put them at the helm where they ought to be at every level,” Williams-Grant articulated.

Gardiner has also served as President of Guild of Students at the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus, Youth Parliamentary Representative at the National Youth Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, and recently as the Vice-President of the JCI Antigua.