Senate gives the nod to beefed up civil aviation legislation

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been officially passed by Parliament, following its passage through the Senate yesterday.

The sitting, which lasted for just 40 minutes, saw the Bill pass quickly through the Upper House with no amendments.

The legal change, according to its explanatory memorandum, was part of a suite of amending legislations, including the protocol to amend the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) agreement.

The legislation, recommended by ECCAA, sought to address deficiencies in the Civil Aviation Act 2003 which had seen the authority and participating airports being downgraded from category one to category two by the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Participating states in the ECCAA framework include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Kitts and Nevis.

Government Senator Samantha Marshall said the Bill will protect all those who work within the civil aviation industry.

“Before, a lot of the focus was on the airline itself; this now expands to all surrounding areas, the airport, the fuelling … and so it is to ensure that all measures are in place for the safety and protection of all working at the airport and for the airlines,” Senator Marshall explained.

Opposition Senator Shawn Nicholas noted that the Bill will separate the minister from the technical decision making of the industry, leaving that in the hands of the ECCAA Director General.

“What is interesting to note is that ECCAA was supposed to be an autonomous body but in the principal Act, most of the power resided with the minister and I think the wisdom was seen … where most of it is being shifted from the minister,” Senator Nicholas highlighted.

According to the FAA website, category one means “the air carriers from the assessed state may initiate or continue service to the United States in a normal manner and take part in reciprocal code-share arrangements with US carriers”.

If a civil aviation authority does not meet the standard of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), they are given a category two rating, meaning “the air carriers from the assessed state cannot initiate new service and are restricted to current levels of any existing service to the United States while corrective actions are underway”.

Independent Senator Kiz Johnson also gave brief remarks on the Bill, referencing a circular sent by ECCAA in 2020 which she highlighted was an expressed implication for tourism if the Bill was not passed.