Selfless sixteen-year-old receives humanitarianism award

Amaya Gomes (right), of Christ the King High School(CKHS), received the Lady Sandra Williams Award for Humanitarianism from Lady Williams (centre). CKHS headmistress Halima Jno Baptiste (left) accepted the school plaque.

By Latrishka Thomas

A 16-year-old’s passion for helping others has seen her presented with the prestigious Lady Sandra Williams Award for Humanitarianism.

Amaya Gomes told Observer that she was exceptionally grateful for the honour because “it means that people are out there and they are recognising what people like myself and others are doing in the community”.

The Christ the King High School graduate encouraged others “to always lend a helping hand because we don’t know what other people are going through and, once we can, we should always do something to help others”.

She explained that she exemplified humanitarianism throughout her school years by assisting the school in a number of ways.

Gomes organised and assisted with parties to help raise funds for the school. The Paynters resident was also a house captain, captain and vice-captain of the netball team, a peer supporter, prefect, student council member and even represented her school in the 2019 Teen Splash competition and emerged the first runner-up.

As of next week, the teen says that she will be promoting human welfare as a student in the Liberal Arts department of the Antigua State College.

“I want to continue the humanitarian aspect of my life because I also assist in the church… and hopefully while I’m at state college I’ll be able to join groups like Interact and other groups that would help with reaching out to the community,” Gomes shared.

The award seeks to identify students from Antigua Girls High School and Christ the King High School – Lady Williams’ alma maters – who are deserving of recognition for their exceptional acts of bravery and kindness, and their involvement in humanitarian efforts.

Her Excellency Lady Williams founded The Halo Foundation in 2014 as a non-profit organisation managed by a voluntary board of directors.

One of the main goals of this umbrella charity is to bring greater attention to the social welfare and educational needs of the country’s less fortunate citizens, with special emphasis on youth.

The organisation provides advocacy and support to about 35 local charities, under the patronage of the Governor General and Lady Williams, that are dedicated to addressing youth and education, health and social welfare, and civic and community initiatives.