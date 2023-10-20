Seedling distribution and veggie fair to be repeated following positive feedback from World Food Day

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Plans are in place to hold another seedling distribution and veggie fair following the success of events staged earlier this week during World Food Day celebrations.

To mark the October 16 observance, the Ministry of Agriculture’s Extension Division held a series of activities under the 2023 World Food Day theme ‘Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind’.

Extension Officer Ika Fergus said the seedling distribution was well received and supported by the public, especially backyard gardeners and the various primary and secondary schools that took part.

He said the aim of the event was to sensitise and promote local farmers, agriculture production, and agro processors.

“The Ministry of Agriculture’s Extension Division, over the years, conducted seedling distribution but this is the first seedling distribution along with a veggie fair to promote local fruits and vegetables and local agri-based products,” Fergus, who is also the National Correspondent for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), explained.

“The main objective was just to showcase local fruits and vegetables, local items that are made here like jams, jellies, honey, vegan-type foods and stuff like that … and to sensitise the public on the importance of buying local and supporting local entrepreneurs,” he added.

Among the various schools that supported the event were All Saints Secondary, Antigua Grammar, Glanvilles Secondary, Ottos Comprehensive, Pigotts Primary, Buckley’s Secondary, and Nelvie N Gore Primary.

The aim of the events was to sensitise and promote local farmers, agriculture production, and agro processors (Photos contributed)

“The vibes and buzz that it created was very positive and plans are afoot more or less towards the end of the year,” Fergus said.

He explained that, prior to October 16, the division held several other activities which were also successful.

“The week started on the 11 [October] with an integrated water management workshop at the Environment Department for farmers, backyard gardeners and persons involved in agriculture where approximately 60 persons participated in that.

“The objective of the training exercise was to enhance the knowledge and sensitise farmers and gardeners on the importance of managing water efficiently in agriculture production,” he said.

Presentations were done by APUA, Caribbean Agriculture Regional Development Institute (CARDI), Growtech 1, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the Meteorological Office, the FAO, and the Ministry of Agriculture which focused on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

On October 12, a sensitisation and education programme for youth in hydroponics was held, where St Mary’s Secondary and All Saints Secondary students were taught the technical and practical components of hydroponics.

The goal of the workshop, which was conducted by Fergus and Agricultural Assistant Adrian Bowen, was to show youth modern techniques in agriculture to conserve limited resources such as land and water and reduce the use of pesticides in crop production.

Meanwhile, the ministry also hosted its third annual food drive dubbed “Feed the Needy” on Monday.

“A total of 150 packages were donated and this was a collaborative effort between the FAO, the Ministry of Agriculture’s Extension Division, the Ministry of Social Transformation, [and others],” Fergus said.