Security Council Press Statement on Haiti

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse. They expressed their condolences to his family and to the Haitian people and called for the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime to be swiftly brought to justice.

The members of the Security Council made an emphatic call on all political stakeholders in Haiti to refrain from any acts of violence and any incitement to violence. The members of the Security Council called on all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and to avoid any act that could contribute to further instability, and expressed their steadfast support for dialogue.

The members of the Security Council affirmed their determination to monitor the ongoing situation in Haiti and reiterated the essential need to respect the rule of law and to ensure the security of all people and UN operations. The members of the Security Council expressed their continued solidarity with the people of Haiti.