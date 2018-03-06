Security beefed up at high risk schools

A security company has agreed to provide 24-hour security at several schools that have been targeted by thieves despite government owing one security firm millions in arrears.

Clare Browne, the director of education told OBSERVER media yesterday that the government racked up a debt of millions of dollars to one company that provides most of the security for public schools.

“Five high-risk schools will have 24-hours security provided by Purcell’s Special Security Services. The ministry has a small security force and we will continue to use our security personnel to try to cover as many schools as possible,” he said.

Browne denied that the Ministry of Education is not placing sufficient emphasis on securing school plants around Antigua.

He was responding to the statement made by Foster Roberts, principal of the Ottos Comprehensive School, who vented his frustration with the level of security at the institution that was broken into over the weekend, the third time in just four days.

