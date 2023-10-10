Securing scholarships

- Advertisement -

Why aren’t you hunting and applying for scholarships? Whether you are a student or parent, you should be pursuing financial and educational opportunities now; if not for you, for your child.

Vice President of the National Youth Volunteer Corps Deborah Hatten said, “Scholarships provide both financial and emotional relief to students. With the burden of tuition fees alleviated, students can allocate more time and energy to their studies, engage in extracurricular activities, and explore other enriching opportunities.”

According to Deborah, “This financial support prevents many from plunging into debt to attain higher education. Without scholarships, some individuals might find their career aspirations curtailed due to financial constraints.”

Getting a scholarship involves a combination of preparation, research, and application. Despite claims that it is who you know that will determine your success, there are some essential steps you can take to increase your chances of securing a scholarship.

Begin by searching for scholarships that align with your academic achievements, interests, or other criteria. Look for scholarships offered by universities, government organisations, non-profit foundations, private companies, and community organisations. You can also use online scholarship search engines and explore local resources.

Vice President of the National Youth Volunteer Corps Deborah Hatten

One reason why some people do not secure at least one scholarship is because they fail to explore multiple avenues. Cast a wide net by applying for various scholarships. Don’t limit yourself to just a few options. Apply for scholarships at local, regional, national, and international levels to increase your chances of success. Do not wait until the eleventh hour to be on the prowl.

Ensure that you understand eligibility requirements. Read the eligibility criteria for each scholarship carefully. Pay attention to factors such as academic performance, extracurricular activities, leadership skills, community involvement, financial need, and specific demographic requirements. Focus on scholarships where you meet the majority of the criteria.

Today, many scholarship committees do not merely focus on your grade point average (GPA). This does not mean that academic prowess is insignificant. After all, would you want to grant a scholarship to someone who cannot complete the course or degree? As Deborah pointed out, impressive GPAs and standardised test scores do matter, but so too does your involvement in the non-academic realm.

“Demonstrating a genuine commitment to community development indicates a keen interest in skill enhancement and a spirit of giving back. Such dedication also suggests a candidate’s intent to fulfill and honour the terms of any scholarship agreement,” asserted Deborah.

The Banking and Finance student is certified in First Aid and Basic Life Support—competencies she deems essential in any setting. Deborah also holds the esteemed position of Union Committee Chairperson for 2023/2024, where she actively advocates for internship opportunities for students and recent graduates of the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus. She’s a committed volunteer for several organisations too. Deborah’s driven by her belief that positive transformation can be achieved worldwide when people give back to their communities.

A scholarship applicant should not hesitate to highlight aspects of social responsibility. These areas may just give you that competitive advantage which sets you apart from other applicants.

Remember also to pay attention to details and prepare required documents. As you gather your application materials well in advance, review them for spelling, grammatical errors, and coherency. Consider seeking input from teachers, mentors, or family members to get feedback and suggestions for improvement. Common documents may include recommendation letters, personal statements, essays, résumés, and transcripts.

So, if you are applying for the Board of Education scholarship, provide the rationale for undertaking course of study and proof of financial need. And furnish the Board with your acceptance letter from the institution you wish to attend, as well as certified copies of your passport bio page, birth, and academic certificates. These are just some requirements. Therefore, start early and give yourself enough time to complete each application thoroughly before the deadline. Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in disqualification.

Besides scholarships, don’t forget to explore other financial aid resources such as grants, student loans, work-study, and tuition assistance programmes. Be proactive in researching and utilising all available options.

Remember, the competition for scholarships can be intense, so you should put effort into each application and apply for as many relevant scholarships as possible. Good luck!