The police now have in their custody, a second suspect that is alleged to have been involved in the robbery and shooting at a school in St. Johns, a week ago.

A 16-year-old resident of Paynters is the second of two suspects to have been arrested by the police in connection with this matter. He was taken into custody on Sunday, 11 June.

A 17-year- old of Villa was charged in connection with the said ongoing investigation.