Second Shipment of Relief Items Sent to St. Vincent

A second shipment of relief items was transported to St. Vincent on Monday to assist residents who continue to be affected by the volcanic eruption there.

The items which included water, water tanks, water containers, chlorine, blankets, sheets, toiletries, baby items and dry goods left via a Tropical Shipping container vessel Monday night.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is grateful to the groups and individuals who contributed towards this shipment of supplies to St. Vincent and encourages others who wish to assist with the relief effort to contact the office.

Meanwhile, vessels transporting relief items to St. Vincent via sea must meet all border security

According to disaster officials, this is a major concern for authorities in St. Vincent. It is therefore important that owners or captains of vessels complete the necessary paper work with an agent here in Antigua who will then collaborate with their counterpart in St. Vincent.

This is to facilitate the management of inbound traffic to avoid unnecessary delay and ensure adherence to local Covid protocols.