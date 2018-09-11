Second phase of ‘Bright Journey’ to start in less than a week

Antigua and Barbuda is getting ready to welcome yet another delegation from China that will travel to the country specifically to conduct cataract surgeries and other optical procedures at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

Health Minister Molwyn Joseph, confirmed in a recent interview, that all arrangements are now in place for the mission which is dubbed ‘Bright Journey.’ He also stated that all equipment for the procedures were shipped this week and are in place at the hospital.

“By September 17 or 18 we will all be prepared to undertake the planned 350 cataract surgeries over a period of two weeks. The Chinese will be sending the team of eye specialists and other support staff to ensure that the programme is undertaken at the highest level of expertise,” Joseph said.

The minister added that a Chinese ship will also visit the island to provide access to specific healthcare services and various surgeries. Residents wishing to benefit from either program are asked to contact the Ministry of Health to register or do so at the hospital.

A group from China was invited to Antigua in 2015 to provide a service similar to the one scheduled to take place here in less than a week. The team conducted cataract surgeries and other optical procedures at the hospital for a one-month period. Upon their departure to China, all surgical equipment, lenses and other supplies were donated to MSJMC.