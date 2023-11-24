Second male remanded in connection with Roudi Shmaly’s murder

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Jahsiba Shoy has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the tragic murder of businessman Roudi Shmaly, has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

This development follows the arrest and earlier remand of a 16-year-old boy in connection with the same case.

The 16-year-old accused of Shmaly’s murder was remanded to prison after appearing before the court on May 25. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The incident, which unfolded on May 22, saw the untimely demise of 25-year-old Shmaly during a broad daylight robbery at Pick ‘n Mix Mart on Desouza Road shortly after lunchtime.

The shocking nature of the crime sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a thorough investigation that led to the charges against Shoy.

Appearing in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court represented by Attorney Wendel Alexander, Shoy faced charges of both murder and aggravated robbery.

Due to the severity of these offences, the Magistrate was unable grant bail, resulting in Shoy being remanded to prison.

Shoy will face his committal hearing on February 14, 2024.