Second instalment of ‘Release the Beast’ set for December, part proceeds will go to the Care Project

By Neto Baptiste

There is walking, and then there is walking for a cause.

This is the message being pushed by organisers of the second annual installation of the ‘Release the Beast’ speed walk competition set for December 9th — Sir VC Bird Day — with part of the proceeds collected via registration going to the Care Project.

Dion Simmons, a member of the organising team and a walker himself, made the announcement while promoting the upcoming challenge on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show.

“Part proceeds from this event will go towards the Care Project. We just want to encourage persons out there, including corporate sponsors, that they don’t necessarily have to take part in the speed walk to contribute to the Care Project, because [it also needs] supplies like dry goods and perishables. The Care Project is a unit that has been taking care of abandoned and special needs children, I believe,” he said.

The event, which is being put on by the Just 5 and 5 AM Walkers, will take competitors on a near 11-mile walk, as they seek to dethrone male and female champions Azeba James and Brenda Williams.

Simmons outlined the gruelling route.

“It’s a 10.5-mile walk and we are starting at the back of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the north gate. We will head north towards Old Parham Road, take a left onto Old Parham Road through Pigotts. We will move past Dee’s and take a right onto Utility Drive and take that all the way around to Cedar Valley Road. We go down Friars Hill Road all the way through to Long Street and Cross Street, take a left onto Long Street and up to Harney Motors and finish right at Mega Distributors,” he disclosed.

Apart from the competitive aspect of the event, Simmons said all fitness enthusiasts are welcomed to participate even if they are only seeking the exercise.

“I just saw a promotional video that spoke about walking and the benefits of walking a few days ago about all sorts of health aspects in terms of how much it reduces the chances of you getting a heart attack and even the prostate, and all sorts of things. Outside of those things as well, we need to walk for those who can’t because I have a couple of partners [friends] who can’t walk because of different illnesses,” he said.

The event is slated to start at 5:30am on December 9th, and the registration fee of $25 per person. Registration can be done at Spencer’s Service Center on Factory Road or by calling 725-4879, 732-1770 or 722-3699.

Apart for the top three finishers in the male and female categories, there will be prizes for the oldest and youngest finishers, largest group and most dramatic and flamboyant finisher.