Second homicide victim, Jahfari Issac, laid to rest

By Shermain Bique-Charles

“He was a beautiful soul who will be missed greatly, not just by his family, wife and daughter, but also by those in Willikies who knew him well,” said a close friend of Jahfari Issac, who was laid to rest on Tuesday.

“When I looked at that coffin going down, it made me realise that Fari [Jahfari] was gone.”

The 25-year-old was shot multiple times at a bar in Willikies on June 4. He died one week later at the Mount St John’s Medical Center while receiving treatment.

According to reports, the father of one was hit in the head, thigh, side, and scrotum and remained in critical condition, breathing with the aid of a ventilator until his death.

Unverified video footage that circulated online after the shooting appeared to show a light-coloured vehicle driving slowly past a group of people sitting at a table outdoors, and shortly after, what seemed to be a male assailant shot into the group, leaving an apparent victim slumped to the ground.

Isaac was last known to have worked at the Mill Reef Club near Freetown.

Dexter Scotland, a fellow Willikies villager who was being sought by police in connection with the shooting, later surrendered to police and was charged with murder.

He is expected to return to court in September.

Isaac’s mother had told Observer that her son was jovial and liked going out. She believes her son is in a better place but he will surely be missed.