Second Division dominance by Freeman’s Village continues as Bethesda stun Celtics in FA’s lower tier

By Neto Baptiste

Freeman’s Village FC kept their unblemished run alive in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Wednesday with a convincing 6-1 triumph over Earthquake FC when they met in Freeman’s Village.

The home team had double strikes from Kahlique Kellman and Roy Gregory with Kellman netting in the third and 27th minutes, and Gregory, a former national and Barracuda FC player, scoring in minutes 26 and 60.

There were single strikes from Darius Hector in minute 10 and Malik Charles in minute 50 as Freeman’s Village moves to 12 points from their four showings. Ranique James of Freeman’s Village was driven off in the 73rd minute for using offensive, insulting and abusive language.

Joumol Semper scored the lone goal for Earthquake when he netted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute as they remain on six points after four showings and sixth in the standings.

There was a huge victory as well for Bethesda FC as they beat Celtics FC 6-0 at Radio Range.

O’Shale Simon led the way with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 51, 63 and 70. There was a brace from Chunsae Martin with strikes in minutes seven and 53 while Calvin Goodwin scored in the 37th minute to lift Bethesda to seven points and fourth in the standings after four matches. Celtics remains on three points after the same number of showings and 14th in the 20-team standings.

Meanwhile, Real Blizzard and CPTSA Wings played to a 3-3 draw when they met in New Winthorpes.

Peter Jacobs put Wings ahead on minute 26, but the lead was short-lived as Tahari James equalised for Blizzard just one minute later. James completed a brace two minutes later when he struck in the 29th minute to put Blizzard 2-1 up going into the interval.

Reyon Henry put Wings back on level terms when he scored his first of two goals on minute 65, but Blizzard reclaimed the slim one-goal advantage in minute 67 via a Kestone Daley conversion. Henry then completed his brace with a 68th minute strike to put Wings level at 3-3 and eventually earn a point for his team.

Both teams have four points after three outings with Blizzard in eighth place and Wings in the 10th position.

The contest between Tamo FC and FC Master Ballers did not materialise due to an unprepared field at Golden Grove.