Second adjournment for man who allegedly killed his uncle

By Latrishka Thomas

There has been another delay in the case of a Bolans man who is accused of killing his uncle.

Kelly Friday was charged in September for the alleged murder of Selwyn Mannix of Friars Hill Road.

On September 11, the accused allegedly armed himself with a sharp object which he used to inflict several stab wounds to Mannix during an altercation at Point Wharf.

Both men were transported to the hospital where 50-year-old Mannix succumbed to his injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Friday, on the other hand, received treatment for injuries he sustained to his left leg and hand, and was subsequently discharged and taken into custody.

The accused made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on September 17 — bound by foot cuffs — before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

His confinement to prison was ordered and the case was pushed back to yesterday’s date.

But when Friday appeared, he was told that his hearing will be adjourned again, until January 17.

On that day, the accused will find out if there is enough evidence against him to send his case up to the higher court for a guilty plea or trial.