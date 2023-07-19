Search on for new Director of Public Prosecutions – as former DPP battles criminal charges

By Elesha George

The search is underway for a new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Antigua and Barbuda following the departure of Anthony Armstrong, who is currently facing criminal charges for professional misconduct in Jamaica.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin confirmed that applications for the position are already being submitted and that “an appropriate decision” will be made at a later date.

Armstrong held the role from the early 2000s until December 2022 when he was forced to retire after Jamaica’s General Legal Council (GLC) found him guilty of professional misconduct for selling three properties belonging to one of his clients without their consent.

Shannon Jones-Gittens, who Benjamin described as “intelligent” and “extremely experienced”, has been acting in the role but, according to the AG, she will not be applying for the position of DPP due to personal obligations.

“At this stage of her young life, being recently married with a young family, she’s not prepared at this stage, she tells me, to take on those responsibilities, so we are advertising,” he told Observer.

The appointment of a new DPP holds great significance, as the role plays a vital part in the administration of justice and maintaining law and order in the country. The successful candidate will be responsible for prosecuting criminal cases, ensuring fair trials, and upholding the rule of law in Antigua and Barbuda.

“I am satisfied that the DPP acting has done a marvellous job. She is the DPP in making for the future,” the AG remarked.

The deadline to submit applications for the job ended on July 13. Required qualifications include a minimum of 20 years’ experience practicing in the criminal courts, Magistrate’s Court, High Court and Court of Appeal. Ten of those 20 years must be at the level of a Senior Crown Counsel or equivalent.

The person holding the position of the DPP will make just over EC$15,000 a month or an annual salary of EC$187,116.

In the meantime, the process to select Armstrong’s successor will involve a thorough review of the applications, followed by interviews and assessments of the candidates’ legal acumen, ethics, and leadership abilities.

The Legal Affairs Department will be asked to submit recommendations to the St Lucia-based Judicial and Legal Services Commission before a determination is made.