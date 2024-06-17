Search continues for new Director of Public Prosecutions in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda is still on the hunt for a new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), more than a year after the position became vacant.

The vacancy arose due to the departure of Anthony Armstrong, who is currently facing charges for professional misconduct in Jamaica.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin acknowledged receiving numerous applications for the role, but is awaiting clearance from relevant authorities before divulging further details about the candidates.

Armstrong, who had held the position of DPP since the early 2000s, retired in December 2022 following findings of professional misconduct by the General Legal Council in Jamaica.

In the interim, Shannon Jones-Gittens, described by Benjamin as “intelligent” and “extremely experienced,” has been serving as the acting DPP.

However, she has not expressed any interest in taking on the permanent role due to personal commitments.

The appointment of a new DPP is crucial, as the role is significant in administering justice and maintaining law and order in the country.

The successful candidate will be responsible for prosecuting criminal cases, ensuring fair trials, and upholding the rule of law.

According to the qualifications outlined, the new DPP must have a minimum of 20 years of experience practicing in criminal courts, including the Magistrate’s Court, the High Court, and the Court of Appeal, with at least ten years at the Senior Crown Counsel level or equivalent.

As the search continues, the government remains committed to finding a suitable candidate to fill the important position and ensure the smooth functioning of the criminal justice system in Antigua and Barbuda.