Seamers shine in tame draw

November 10, 2017 CMC The Big Scores No comments
BRISBANE, Australia (CMC) – West Indies made light work of Northern Suburbs District Invitational XI but their two-day warm-up match finished in a predictable draw here Thursday.

Captain Jason Holder (2-16), Alzarri Joseph (2-18) and Raymon Reifer (2-47) all picked up two wickets each as the hosts were limited to 165 all out, in reply to West Indies’ 352 for eight declared overnight.

Hamish Martin top-scored with 50, batting at number nine while Kendel Fleming got 20 but the remainder of the Northern Suburbs attack struggled against the Windies seamers.

In fact, the hosts were tottering on 109 for nine before Martin anchored a last wicket stand of 56 – the best of the innings – with Paddy Dooley who made 10 not out.

The match was called off once Northern Suburbs were dismissed.

West Indies are preparing for their two-Test series against New Zealand starting later this month.
The tour match was the first warm-up fixture of the team’s training camp before the Tests.
