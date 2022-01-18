Seaforth will be honoured: Sports minister reaffirms commitment to honour bikini fitness athlete

By Neto Baptiste

Bikini fitness athlete Michelle Seaforth will be officially recognised for her third place finish in the Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding championships.

The assurance comes from Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, who said the athlete’s achievement has not gone unnoticed.

“It’s not that her achievements are not phenomenal, they are absolutely phenomenal because when have first and third prestigious competition like that and we honour first then it is only right that we honour the third place as well because given what I believe to be the closeness of the adjudication process, either one of them could be first or second or third and so that commitment remains,” he said.

The Cabinet, in October last year, announced that Kimberly Percival would be made Ambassador at Large following her outstanding achievement. Matthew had however promised that Seaforth would be honoured at a later date.

The minister said the delay is nothing personal.

“Her entire family, I know them very personally and so it has been a bit of a delay on our part. Ywould recall that when Kimberly — and we are just looking to finalize all of her instruments — was recognized and honoured I believe that shortly after I gave an indication that Michelle would be, but we got very distracted because we went into a massive spike of Covid. If you listened to Max Hurst during his Cabinet briefings you’d notice that almost every week the only topic of discussion was Covid,” Matthew said.

Bernard Percival Jr finished in the top 10 for the second time at the Arnold Classics in the Men’s Classic Physique while Michelle’s twin sister Melissa Seaforth, who also competed in the Bikini Class, finishing just outside the top 10.