Sea View Farm wins against as Freeman’s Village gets first victory in Second Division football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Sea View Farm racked up their fourth straight win in as many weeks in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division on Wednesday.

The Farm men rallied to a 3-0 triumph over Blackburn Palace when they in Sea View Farm.

Markland Wright put the home team ahead in minute 30 before an own-goal by Malcolm Samuel in the 36th minute gave Farm a 2-0 advantage. Kevin Warner topped off the day’s scoring with a 60th minute close range effort.

The win put Farm at the top of the standings with 12 points while Blackburn remain on three points from three showings.

There was victory as well for Freeman’s Village who beat Belmont 3-0 for their second win of the competition. Andre Kellman opened the scoring from the penalty spot in minute 25 while Malik Charles stretched his team’s advantage two minutes later. Dylan George then sealed the three points for Freeman’s Village with a 52nd minute conversion.

Bethesda FC and FC Master Ballers played to a scoreless draw in the other contest.