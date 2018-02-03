Sea View Farm thrash Tamo FC in Division 2 encounter

It was goals galore for frontrunners Hon. Michael Browne Sea View Farm as they thrashed Tamo FC, 8-1 on Thursday afternoon in their Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division 2 Zone 1 encounter in Sea View Farm.

Tamo FC went into the match-up quite confident but with an injury to their first-string goalkeeper the nightmare couldn’t seem to end quick enough for the young team.

Kenroy Carr recorded a hat-trick for the victors as he scored in the 43rd, 49th and 70th minute of play while teammate, Markland Wright was just one goal short of Carr, scoring twice in the 20th and 52nd minute.

Teammates, Taski Henry and Jamie Coronnier also found the back of the net in the 39th and 46th minute.

Dia Martin also scored for the victors.

Clive Sanculotte was the lone goal-scorer for Tamo FC.

Sea View Farm now have a four-point advantage over second placed Point WestHam as they sit on 27 points while Tamo FC remain in the 7th spot with 13 points.

Police FC jumped to 2nd place in the Zone 2 standings after their victory over 5P’s Wadadli, 4-2.

John Nathan, Chad Vidal and Alexis Laval were the goal scorers for the law- men while the final goal was an own goal scored by Travis Fearon.

Kluivert Ferdinand and William Pereira of 5P’s found the back of the net in a losing effort.

The lawmen now sit on 25 points, one point behind of Every-Day Service Station St. John’s United. 5P’s dropped to 9th place with 9 points.

In other matches that day, National Park English Harbour trumped Mahico Stars, 4-1 while Jennings United drew 1-1 with Young Lions.

Sachin Smith scored twice for English Harbour with teammate, Xavier Richards and Jaleel Goodwin also finding the back of the net.

Mahico’s Tareem Toussaint was the lone goal scorer.

English Harbour now move to 4th place with 22 points while Mahico dropped to 10th place with 6 points in Zone 2 .

United remain in the 10th spot with 5 points in Zone 1.

Young Lions jumped to 5th place with 16 points.taking its outreach into the Christian community.

The organisation’s task force recently made a presentation at a Sunday morning worship at the Beacon Light Church of the Nazarene Family Worship Centre.

The presentation was made possible after church member Paula Lee reached out to the Education Task Force after hosting a member on the Paula Lee Show last September during the annual Week of Awareness Activities held by the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Committee.

Committee member and head of the Education Task Force Emil Michael delivered the presentation with support from Alverna Inniss.

Pastor George Delpesche of the chuch, located at Amy Byers Street, Villa Area said the presentation fitted right into a new initiative at the church that went beyond just sermons every Sunday.

He acknowledged that the church has a mixed congregation – made up of persons from different backgrounds and nationalities – so there was a need to deal with issues facing the congregation.

“I am happy they came and I really appreciated them coming to share with us,” Pastor Delpesche said, adding that the presentation was “on point” and that the congregation was very receptive.

Other churches, organisations, schools and groups are encouraged to contact the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Secretariat at telephone number 562-7089 to book similar presentations.

Presentations can be tailored to be from 15 minutes to an hour. Training workshops are also hosted throughout the year.