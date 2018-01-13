Sea View Farm regain top position

Sea View Farm FC regained the top spot in Zone 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division 2 league after defeating Blue Jays 3-1 on Thursday.

\Taski Henry was one goal shy of a hat-trick finding the net twice for the victors. Teammate Markland Wright sealed the deal, scoring the third and final goal of the encounter.

Sea View Farm move ahead of Point West Ham by just one point after moving to 20 points. Blue Jays dropped to the 8th spot with 9 points. Young Lions also found themselves in the winners’ circle as they thrashed Pares FC by a 3-0 margin. Zaver Joseph, Rick Gordon and Conrad Willock scored for the round-south team.

This win now elevates them to third place with 14 points. Pares dropped to 9th place with 6 points. Meanwhile, Police FC jumped to second place in Zone 2 on the 11-team standings after defeating Hon. Molwyn Joseph Bendals FC 4-1 on Friday. Anthony Scott netted twice for the lawmen. Teammate, A.

Dorsette also scored while the final goal came as an own goal. Police now have 16 points edging out Bendals who sit in the third position on the same number of points. The lawmen however have a plus-11 goal difference while Bendals have a plus-8. St. John’s United remain at the top of the standings pushing their lead to 22 points as they also recorded a win.

The west-side team defeated CPTSA Wings, 2-1 with Javan Watson and Gary Barnes scoring forthe victors. Wings however continue to struggle as they now slip to 9th place with 5 points.