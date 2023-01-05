Sea View Farm maintains winning form in FA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Sea View Farm continued their unbeaten run with a 4-2 triumph over Real Blizzard when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division on Tuesday at the ABFA technical center.

Kevin Warner led the way for the victors with a double after scoring in minutes 32 and 78. Farm also had goals from Azari Joseph who scored in the 28th minute, while J’Cory Lewis netted in minute 61. Ian Eusebe and Sachin Merchant were on target for Blizzard with goals in the 49th and 71st minutes respectively.

The win carries Farm to the top of the standings with 15 points after five showings.

Meanwhile, former Premier Division champions English Harbour, enjoyed a massive 6-0 victory over Tamo FC to move to eight in the standings when the teams clashed at the Golden Grove playing field on Tuesday.

Nigel Graham and Dominique Christopher both scored twice with Graham netting in minutes 43 and 51 while Christopher had goals in minutes 73 and 75 in the huge triumph. Wayne Phillip had opened the scoring for English Harbour in minute 17 while Najee Browne scored in the 70th minute.

Tamo FC is yet to get off the mark after three showings.

There was victory as well for Jennings United who beat Bethesda FC 4-2 at Bethesda.

O’Shale Simon put the home team ahead in the first minute before Daryl Masicot drew Jennings level in the fifth minute. Deionte Harrigan stretched the visitor’s lead in the 34th minute before Shaquille Watkins put Jennings in an even more commanding position with a 41st minute strike.

An own-goal by Teori Edwards in the 58th minute put the game beyond Bethesda’s reach before Chunsae Martin pulled one back for the home team in minute 75.

Also on Tuesday, Attacking Saints defeated Young Warriors 3-1 when they met at the Mack Pond playing field.

Cory Jarvis, T’noy Andrew and Devonta Geran all scored once for Saints while Reuben Reubel scored the lone goal for Warriors. The win carries Saints to 13 points from five outings while Warriors remain on six points.