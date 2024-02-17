Sea View Farm gets massive win as Harbour stays in top three

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Sea View Farm were comfortable 6-1 winners over the Bethesda FC as they move into the number four spot on the 20-team standings after nine showings.

Playing at the ABF technical center on Thursday, Klyster Rowe led the way with a double strike, scoring in minutes 44 and 61. Devonte Ralph (12), Azari Edwards (40), Aijalon Joseph (66) and Rhezal Gomes all scored once as Farm rallied to the massive win, moving them to 19 points.

Chunsae Martin scored the lone goal for Bethesda when he struck in the 36th minute from the penalty spot. Bethesda remain on 22 points from 10 matches and second on the standings.

Also on Thursday, former Premier Division champions, English Harbour, beat Tamo FC 2-0 at Golden Grove.

Oshane Blackwood put English Harbour ahead on minute 41 before Kofi Adams put the game beyond doubt in added time to lift English Harbour to 21 points after 10 showings and third on the standings. Tamo FC remains on 10 points from seven showings.

Meanwhile, at Buckley’s, West Ham FC forfeited to Young Warriors while the contest between Freeman’s Village Scorpions and Soccer Academy scheduled for Freeman’s Village was postponed.