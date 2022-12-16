Sea View Farm continue winning run in Second Division football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Sea View Farm FC continued their winning ways in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division with a 4-1 triumph over CPTSA Wings at the ABFA technical centre on Wednesday.

Kevin Warner led the way for Farm with a brace, netting in minutes 11 and 38, while Markland Wright and Chevon Moore each scored once with goals in minutes 13 and 26 respectively. Jayden Browne scored the lone goal for Wings in minute 18.

There was victory as well for Blackburn Palace as they played to an exciting 5-3 triumph over Tamo FC at King George V Ground. Tarique Gomes scored twice with goals in the first and 40th minutes, while Diondre Harrigan, Chedley Simon and Sadiki Roberts all struck once.

At Bethesda, the home team easily dispatched of Belmont FC by a 2-0 margin. O’Shale Simon opened the scoring for Bethesda Eagles in minute 17, while Kurt Richards converted a penalty in minute 81.

In the other match played on Wednesday, Jennings United defeated English Harbour 1-0. Darryl Massicot was Jennings’ hero with an 85th minute strike.