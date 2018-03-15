Sea View Farm break-In

Kenzal Browne, owner of the Harlem Supermarket in Sea View Farm, was notified by the police at around 4 o’clock yesterday morning of a break-in at the establishment.

Speaking to OBSERVER media on the telephone midmorning yesterday, Browne said immediately after he was informed by the police he went with them to the supermarket which had been ransacked with the counter torn apart and overturned by the thieves.

“I have a safe in there, but it’s underneath the counter and it was strongly bolted to the counter, bolted to the two by four, so they overturned the whole counter, took the safe, the security system including the monitor and recorder. They also took the cash register but we found it about 120 feet away in another building,” said Browne.

A box from the Moravian Church, five bottles of English Harbour rum and three bottles of Ponche Kuba are some of the other items that were discovered missing. He added that around seven packs of cigarettes were found scattered outside.

The supermarket owner said that it is taking him some time to come to terms with the damage done to the business place. “I am looking for some bolts to fix the steel door that was damaged.”

Browne said he intends to implement ways of making the supermarket safer so that thieves are unable to get in. Efforts by the OBSERVER media to contact the police were unsuccessful.

This is the supermarket’s’ second robbery since its opening in 1991 as it was ‘held up a few years ago’, said the owner, adding that the thieves took quite a lot of money on that occasion.