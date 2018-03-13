Sea View Farm and Police book First Division spots

Sea View Farm secured automatic promotion into the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division on Monday when they played to a scoreless draw against WestHam in Zone one of the Second Division in Fort Road.

The solitary point from the top of the table clash, pushed Farm onto an unassailable 47 points following their quota of 19 matches and although WestHam have only played 17 times, they can only get to 46 points should they triumph in their two remaining matches.

Only one team will advance from each zone of the Second Division while the teams finishing second in each zone will go into a round-robin playoff against the team finishing third from bottom in the First Division.

They will vie for a third and final spot in the First Division. Meanwhile, Police also celebrated their elevation into the First Division following a 3-3 draw against CPTSA Wings in Zone 2.

The draw moves the lawmen to 41 points and levelled with Golden Grove. However, Police boast a positive 32 goal difference to that of Golden Grove’s positive 26. Golden Grove have however played their quota of matches while Police have two matches in hand.

To not gain automatic promotion into the First Division, Police would have to lose both matches by 4-0 margins. In other matches played on Monday, Golden Grove defeated Young Warriors 6-0 with single strikes coming from Shawn Watkins, Dimitri Martin, Akeem Francis and Gayon Wright while Kemon Samuel struck twice. Also, Blackburn Palace and Real Blizzard played to a 2-2 draw while Young Lions beat Blue Jays 1-0. (Neto Baptiste)