SEA OF BLUE

United Progressive Party candidates, members and supporters sent a wave of blue across Antigua yesterday with a ‘relief and recovery’ motorcade. Participants decked their vehicles out in party colours for the lively event which departed the Rising Sun Grounds at 10am Monday. The well-attended procession wound its way throughout the island’s communities bringing residents out in force. A key campaigning point for the party ahead of the general election on January 18 is slashing the high cost of living. (Aerial shots by Johnny Jno-Baptiste for Observer media. Other images courtesy MYUPP Facebook page)

