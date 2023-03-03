Screening underway for next batch of Chevening scholarship recipients

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Interviews to select the next cohort of Chevening scholarship recipients got underway on Wednesday in Antigua and Barbuda and across the region.

Applicants are hoping to receive a place on the prestigious scheme entitling them to pursue a fully-funded Master’s degree at a UK university for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Of those to have applied, a significant number are Antiguan and Barbudan, according to Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson.

She made the revelation at a special reception on Tuesday evening for the country’s three most recently returned Chevening scholars at the High Commission’s premises in Cedar Valley.

“I am delighted to say that Antigua and Barbuda comprises a significant proportion of the candidates from across those seven nations. So we expect great things again from the place I call home.

“The results of these interviews and the successful scholars will be announced as usual in the late summer and we are expecting to launch the next round of applications because the Chevening world never stops for scholarships starting in September, October 2024, and in August of this year,” Thompson said.

At the reception to celebrate Malaeka Goodwin, Jeniece St Romain and Sharifa George, Thompson spoke about the programme’s impact on Antigua and Barbuda since its inception in 1983.

Tuesday’s ceremony was the fourth of its kind since Thompson took up her role in the twin island nation in late 2019.

“This is my favourite event of the year that we host at the High Commission because it’s one of celebration. It’s celebrating intelligence, it’s celebrating tenacity and celebrating the ambition of the newest members of our Chevening alumni family.

“They and our other illustrious alumni present tonight will know that securing a Chevening scholarship isn’t easy. Globally only about two percent of applicants secure a scholarship,” Thompson explained.

Despite that figure, she revealed that Antigua and Barbuda has managed to claim a commendable number of scholarships over the years.

“Antigua and Barbuda significantly exceeds that average. Such is the talent here. About 16 percent – and that may not seem like a lot – but for a country of this size, 16 percent of the nation’s applications secure places.

“So I think we can agree the intelligence, the tenacity and the talent on this twin island nation is great,” she added.

Over 50,000 professionals from across the world have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening over the last four decades.