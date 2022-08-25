Scrambled: Egg farmers up in arms following spate of thefts

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Egg farmers are in a state of disarray having lost thousands of dollars’ worth of goods as a result of an increase in praedial larceny across the country.

According to the President of the Layer Farmers’ Association, Emanuel Peters, farmers have been set back by thefts of chickens and feed estimated to be worth in excess of EC$30,000-$40,000.

“More than anything, the chickens cannot be replaced overnight but the feed can be. We have to keep spending extra money for security that we never had to do before,” he stated.

Peters said that within the last two weeks, farms in Sandersons, Glanvilles and Willikies have been heavily targeted.

“Most of the farmers have been under attack and it happens like every other night; some nights it’s back-to-back,” he said.

The situation is so severe that “many farmers have to be locked to their farms, keeping in their vehicles watching,” Peters disclosed.

And unfortunately, the farmers are left to foot the bill alone since, according to Peters, they are not able to obtain insurance.

“It’s a high-risk business. They are not willing to provide insurance to farmers and also as well there is nothing in the government sector to provide any coverage for us,” he explained.

Peters said that the next move is to purchase surveillance cameras but “many do not have electricity so they would have to invest in solar panels to power the cameras” – a venture which he said may cost from $20,000 to $25,000.

The Layers Association is calling on the public to assist with finding the perpetrators.

“We all at some point see something suspicious but most of us don’t say nothing and that’s how crimes are solved – by somebody saying something,” Peters added.

The spate of thefts comes at a time when the country’s egg farmers are already struggling under the soaring costs of feed, fuel and freight. In April, the Poultry Farmers Association warned that one in three of the 100-plus local egg farmers were at risk of going out of business.

Increasing production costs have also translated to a string of price hikes for consumers in recent months.

Police have been approached for comment.