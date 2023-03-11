Scottish players to feature on 2023 Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion

- Advertisement -

Eight Scottish internationals will face off against each other in this year’s Cool and Smooth T20 in Antigua, with the competition set to bowl off on April 13.

Fresh from lifting the ICC Men’s CWCL2 trophy in February, the bulk of the Scotland Men’s squad will now get a taste of West Indian conditions for the first time.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington will enter the draft alongside vice-captain Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Hamza Tahir, Liam Naylor and Oliver Davidson.

Also involved will be George Munsey, who returns to Antigua for his second consecutive season with the Jennings Tigers; his international teammates will each be selected by one of the other seven clubs in the competition.

The Scotland One Day International squad will attend a training camp in Antigua ahead of the tournament in preparation for the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, set to take place in June. The camp will run between April 1 and April 12, with the players acclimatising to local conditions which should be similar to those in Zimbabwe. The squad are set to have a series of practice sessions and matches against regional opposition to assist in their preparation.

This is an increased Scottish presence on the Cool and Smooth T20, after batsman George Munsey lit the 2022 tournament on fire competing for the Jennings Tigers. Munsey won the most runs award, blasting 206 runs in four innings, averaging 51 with a strike rate of 160. Munsey led the Tigers to the top of Group 2 and a fourth-place finish in the final tournament standings.

Munsey is excited to not only return to Antigua for a second consecutive year, but for his international teammates to join him and experience the fantastic culture.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to play the tournament again. Last year was a lot of fun and was great preparation for my season. It’s another opportunity for me to play on Caribbean pitches and get acclimatised for future events like the Caribbean Premier League and other ICC tournaments taking place in the West Indies,” he said.

“With some of my international teammates being involved as well, we want to have an intense camp which will be a massive build-up for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers that we will compete at in Zimbabwe. These will be potentially similar conditions, so it’s going to be brilliant preparation for me and most of all for my teammates to experience what the Cool and Smooth T20 has to offer.”

The tour is a fantastic opportunity for Scotland’s players to gain much-needed experience as they continue climbing the world cricket ladder, preparing for a historic 2023 Men’s ICC ODI World Cup, and exposing their players to foreign conditions. It is also seen as a unique way for Antigua to display its one-of-a-kind culture to the world.

The tour is expected to gain significant media coverage and presents a chance for Antiguan cricketers to rub shoulders with experienced international players.