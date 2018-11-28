Scotia pulls out of AIDS Secretariat partnership

Now, the latest announcement of the bank pulling out of the partnership with the Secretariat for the event, came this afternoon from the office of the AIDS Secretariat on Long and Temple streets.

The Secretariat, through the Ministry of Health, said the renowned banking institution “is not in the position at this time to go ahead with the venture and as such the AIDS Secretariat has been forced to call off the High Street exercise and host the event at the office of the National Aids Program across from the Anglican Cathedral on November 30.”

According to the AIDS Program Manager, Delcora Williams, the event had to be relocated to a new venue due to unforeseen circumstances.

She, however thanks the banking institution for its partnership over the past ten years and is reminding everyone that the annual World AIDS Day week of activities continue at the Yorks Community Centre on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5p.m.

The street fair is an annual exercise which seeks to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS, including testing, using protection, and treatment among other things and Scotiabank Antigua has played an important role as a sponsor for the past decade.