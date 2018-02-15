Scorpions’ agony continues

New Story

Freemans Village Scorpions’ dismal run in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division continued on Tuesday when they fell 2-1 to Fort Road, recording their 13th loss of the season.

Playing at home, Jaumal Semper put Fort Road

ahead in as early as the 3rd minute while the final goal would come late in the match with a strike from Omar Samuel.

Dwayne Smith scored the lone goal for the Scorpions in the 63rd minute.

Fort Road jumps to third place with 29 points while Freemans Village remains at the bottom of the 12-team standings with 6 points.

Meanwhile, Ottos Rangers also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they beat Potters Tigers 2-0.

Junior Benjamin led Rangers to victory scoring in both the 22nd and 58th minutes.

Rangers moves to 5th place with 23 points while Potters dropped to 9th place with 16 points.

In the other First Division contest, newly promoted team, Willikies FC and All Saints United ended their encounter to a nil-all draw in Willikies.

The home team now sit on 28 points in the 4th spot while United remain in the 8th position with 21 points.

In the lone Second Division match, Mahico Stars held 5P’s Wadadli to a nil-all draw in Zone 2.

Mahico however remained in the 10th place with 7 points while 5P’s jumped to 7th place with 13 points.

Games will continue today in the Division 2 Zone 1 league as Bolans will host Jennings United and Hon. Michael Browne Sea View Farm will visit Pares FC while in Zone 2, National Park English Harbour will host Every-day Service Station St. John’s United and Police will host Dalso Real Blizzard.

All matches will kick-off at 4:20 p.m.