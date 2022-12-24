Scores of residents to receive Christmas cheer from union

- Advertisement -

More than 100 people will receive grocery vouchers ahead of the Christmas holidays, compliments of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU).

The goodwill gesture is an annual outreach activity organised by the union’s Welfare Committee.

Beneficiaries include founding members, past members, retirees, the disabled, and shut-ins.

ABWU General Secretary, David Massiah, said the union eagerly anticipates this outreach activity each year. He added that the union cares for the welfare of all those who have contributed to the growth and development of the institution.

The grocery vouchers are valued at EC$220 and are redeemable at Epicurean Fine Foods, Perry Bay Supermarket and Price Chopper.