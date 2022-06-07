Scores of residents take advantage of health fair organised by Villa SDA Church

By Carlena Knight

Residents from the Villa and Point communities, Yorks, Fort Road and Gambles, came out in large numbers as they took advantage of the wide range of health services that were offered at the Villa Seventh-Day Adventist Church Health Fair on Sunday.

Under the theme ‘Taking care of a complete you in 2022”, the event which was held on the grounds of the Villa SDA Church on Fort Road, provided patrons the opportunity to access key medical services such as pap smears, prostate, and eye exams.

Attendees were also able to check their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, and talk with doctors who advised them on healthy lifestyle practices.

Head of the church’s Health Ministries Department Oleno Knight deemed the day a success.

“It was truly a great day for our neighbouring communities and the church. As we know a lot of persons cannot afford to go to the doctor or even take their children. Some can’t afford to go to a spa or even do horseback riding and it was a great feeling for my team and myself that we were able to offer all of these things to the people.

“Health is very important and we know, as a society, we have issues with high blood pressure and cholesterol and what not, so we had to ensure those were checked as well. We have seen especially in the past three years how important it truly is and we just try to offer these services to the people and do our part,” Knight said.

The health fair was one of the many health events that the church has offered to the public, as they quite recently wrapped up a nine-week free health screening campaign.

The screenings began in Villa and moved around to other communities each weekend thereafter, including Cedar Grove, where residents were able to benefit from the health checks.