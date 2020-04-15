Scores of residents arrested for breaking curfew

A total of 76 people have been arrested for violating curfew restrictions since the 24-hour lockdown came into effect on April 2. They comprise 55 males and 21 females.

Police are appealing to residents to abide by the rules and stay at home to help prevent further spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

A release to media said officers were concerned about the number of vehicles and pedestrians being seen on the streets during the day.

Residents are reminded that only essential workers and people with valid curfew passes are allowed to be out, the statement said.

Essential services that are open from 7am to midday are only for those who require essential items or have emergency needs.

Anyone who fails to adhere to the restrictions is committing an offence and is likely to be arrested, it added.Antigua and Barbuda has so far recorded 23 cases of the Covid-19 virus and three fatalities.