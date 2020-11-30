Schools receive much needed support from CIBC FirstCaribbean

Spread the love













A number of schools in Antigua are benefiting from donations of refurbished computers and equipment from the CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank.

The bank’s branch manager, Dawn Soleyn explained that supporting education has always been a priority CIBC FirstCaribbean, a release said.

“Over the past seven years we have been sponsoring the National Assessment Awards which rewards and recognises the top 100 students. In addition, we have offered support to many schools on an ongoing basis,” she said.

The recent donations, she added, were in response to appeals made by the schools, which were facing additional problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing and online classes.

From left, SJA Principal Rudolph Davis, another school official, two students, Dawn Soleyn and Shawn Southwell of CIBC FirstCaribbean.

From left, Head of the Business Department at PMS, Mrs. Knowles; Principal Dr Colin Greene; Mrs Dawn Soleyn and three students. (Photos courtesy CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank)

A cheque for $5,000 was presented to the Christian Union Pre & Junior Academy to purchase a photocopier/printer to assist with the printing of educational material.

Soleyn said the bank was very pleased to assist this school, even more so because its founder, Camelda Michael, is one of the bank’s previous Unsung Heroes. The Principal, Jo-Ann Jacob-Murrell thanked the bank for its generous and timely donation

St Joseph’s Academy also benefitted from the donation of 15 refurbished desktop computers and software. Principal, Rudolph Davis said that the donation was very timely as the school was facing a shortage of computers to satisfy the needs of the students.

“The school has a policy that all students must take Information Technology as one of the compulsory subjects, hence the immense burden of having sufficient working computers to satisfy that demand,” Davis said.

The third school to benefit was the Princess Margaret School (PMS) which received six desktop computers.

PMS’ Principal, Dr Colin Greene expressed his appreciation and that of the staff and students for this donation which will assist in alleviating the new challenges to education posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soleyn, who made all of the presentations on behalf of the bank, pledged FirstCaribbean’s continuing support to the country’s education sector.

Over the past year the bank has donated over 1,200 refurbished desktops, laptops and all-in-one computers to scores of schools, churches and other charities across the region. The electronic equipment became available as the bank upgraded its systems and opted to refresh and donate the used computers rather than discard them.