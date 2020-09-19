Schools presented with new handwashing stations

From left: Deputy Director of Education Ezra Jonah-Greene, representatives from the Sandals Foundation, (middle) Principal at the Antigua Grammar School Sam Roberts, followed by executive members of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown

Close to 7,000 students will benefit from improved sanitation facilities this academic year, following the construction of brand new handwashing stations at 12 primary and secondary schools across the island.

The activity forms part of the “Rotary Schools Handwashing Program” being implemented by the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown. Valued at just under US $20,000, the Sandals Foundation contributed US $10,000 to the project, helping six of the 12 schools to get prepared for the new school year.

President of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown Julian Wilkins makes use of the facility

General Manager at Sandals Grande Antigua Matthew Cornall also makes use of the facility

Heidi Clarke, executive director at the Sandals Foundation said the project forms part of the foundation’s efforts to invest in the island’s education infrastructure and support the continued academic growth of students and safeguarding the health of students and teachers.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for us to minimise the risks and spread of bacteria and viruses within our schools. The Sandals Foundation was happy to help the island’s learning institutions enhance their health, safety and sanitation infrastructure in time to commence the 2020/2021 academic year,” she said.

During a visit to the Antigua Grammar School on Thursday, where one of the stations has been built, General Manager at Sandals Grande Antigua Matthew Cornall expressed hope that the handwashing stations, “will help promote best practices amongst students, parents, guardians and teachers and by extension help ease the anxiety of persons within the community”.

President of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown Julian Wilkins expressed delight in the progress of the initiative which is aligned to a key pillar of the service organisation’s work – water and sanitation.